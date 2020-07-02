Patricia Kling
June 13, 1935 - June 29, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Patricia Jean Kling, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 12:00 PM, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Susan McGrew officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Patricia's Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com
.
Patricia was born on June 13, 1935 in Dowagiac to Francis & Patricia Cooper. She attended Dowagiac Union High School, Class of 1953. She was married to Richard E. Kling on September 13, 1956 in Angola, IN. Pat & Richard raised four children together.
Patricia always enjoyed saying busy. She worked in the kitchen for Dowagiac Union Schools for over 20 years, retiring as head cook. She bowled on leagues at Silver Creek Lanes for many years. Patricia was always working on a craft project or puzzle of some sort. The Kling residence was once known for hosting some great poker parties. It was rare for Pat to turn down a trip to the casino with friends. She loved traveling, and she was most proud of her trip across Europe. Morning workouts & coffee with her favorite lady friends was always a weekday must.
Patricia was a very proud grandma. She could often be found at activities or sporting events for her grandchildren, unless it was a bingo night. As proud as she was of her grandchildren, the love & pride she had for her great-grandchildren was unmeasurable and everyone knew it.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kling, her parents, Francis & Patricia Cooper and her siblings, Donald Cooper, James Cooper, William Cooper & Mary Churchill.
Patricia is survived by her children, Roger (Marsha) Kling of Eau Claire, Michigan, Suzette (Randy) Ahonen of Dowagiac, Tim Kling of Elkhart, Indiana & Kelly (Todd Pond) Kling of Dowagiac, twelve grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Rhonda Cooper of Henderson, KY.