Home

POWERED BY

Services
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 Bach Street
La Porte, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 Bach Street
La Porte, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kuta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kuta


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Kuta Obituary
Patricia Kuta

April 12, 1941 - Dec. 14, 2019

LA PORTE, IN - Patricia Ann “Pat” Kuta, 78, passed away Sat., Dec. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather from 9-9:45 a.m. in the funeral home before the Mass. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate.

To view Pat's full obituary visit Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Essling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -