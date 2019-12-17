|
Patricia Kuta
April 12, 1941 - Dec. 14, 2019
LA PORTE, IN - Patricia Ann “Pat” Kuta, 78, passed away Sat., Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather from 9-9:45 a.m. in the funeral home before the Mass. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate.
To view Pat's full obituary visit Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019