Patricia L. Crumley
1944 - 2020
Patricia L. Crumley

May 9, 1944 - July 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia L. Crumley, 76, passed away in her home during the early morning hours of Monday, July 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Patricia was born May 9, 1944 in Walkerton, Indiana to Clayton Jr. and Mary Louise (McEndarfer) High. On May 19, 1973, in South Bend, she married the love of her life, Paul Crumley. Patricia was known for her laughter and her flower gardens. She loved cooking and entertaining, doing crafts, and collecting Coca Cola paraphernalia. Her greatest joy came from being in the company of her loving family, friends, and many faithful canine companions.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Paul Crumley, a daughter, Carin (Scott) Hess of South Bend, and stepdaughter, Allison (Kimberly Scheetz) Pilger of Reston, Virginia. She was the proud grandmother of three, Sarah (Mike) Sanders, Michael Pilger, and Anna Pilger. Patricia was also the great-grandmother of two, Nicholas and Joshua Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents along with her grandson, Clayton Paul.

A limited visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15 in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Rd. 23, South Bend from 4:00 until 8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held graveside on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:00am at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 24955 Riley Rd., North Liberty, IN 46554 with Pastor Vickie Blough officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to either, Alzheimer's Association or to the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine.

HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and we extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of Patricia's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
