Patricia L.



Loutzenhiser



Feb. 2, 1943 - March 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Loutzenhiser, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019 at her home in South Bend. She was born February 2, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Blanche (Howard) Thompson.



Pat was a graduate of Adams High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Lynn Loutzenhiser on June 3, 1961 at St. Joseph Church in South Bend. They were to celebrate 58 years together this coming June. They raised their children in South Bend and Pat was a school bus driver for 25 Years. Pat and Lynn enjoyed many years at Hemlock Lake with family and friends where she enjoyed fishing off the pontoon and floating in the lake, and many family camping trips to Potato Creek and Kentucky Lake. The family built a cabin in Manistee where many great times were shared in the national forest where Mom loved “two tracking” and looking for deer. Pat loved her red geraniums, and shopping and ordering from QVC. She loved her family, lake friends, hanging out at the American Legion and enjoying “club” once a month with her high school girlfriends.



Pat is survived by her husband Lynn and three children, Kim (Greg) Neff, Michele Rieck, and Steven (Jennifer) Loutzenhiser; seven grandchildren, Brittney (Austin) Searles, Hunter Rieck, Tanner Rieck, Taylor Neff, Makenzie Neff, Isaac Loutzenhiser, and Riley Loutzenhiser; and one brother, Jim (Paula) Thompson. She is preceded in death by one brother, Sonny.



Mom had many health issues over the past 8 years. She was a fighter and her kids teased her that she was like a cat with 9 lives because she rebounded with each one. She loved to sing karaoke and the only songs she'd sing were by Patsy Cline. She had a talent for yodeling and making our dogs howl. She could often be heard singing or whistling in the kitchen while she was cooking. We always teased her about “happy feet” because she constantly “danced” while she sat in her recliner. Mom, you have reached the end of your nine lives and God has called you home. Your happy feet can now rest.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN at 11 AM with Pastor Greg Crump officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 AM until the time of the service on Thursday.



The family would like to thank the staff from the Center for Hospice and all of her medical providers for their wonderful care. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary