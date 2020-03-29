|
Patricia L. “Pat”
Marble
Aug. 27, 1912 - March 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pat, 107½, of Richfield, MN passed away March 12, 2020. Born August 27, 1912, in South Bend, Indiana the second child of Charles and Jeanette Morgan, she graduated from Central Senior High School in South Bend in January 1931. She and husband Ivan bought a small log-cabin resort on Island Lake near Northome, MN (with no electricity or running water) in 1945 and moved there with their three children to run it. They moved to Richfield, MN in 1954, where she worked for 24 years as head of the fabric sales department at J.C. Penney. She was adventurous and loved to travel, spending time in Europe, Thailand, Laos, Guam, Canada, and many parts of the U.S., including Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, and many states in between. Pat was a prolific and gifted stained-glass artist, producing ~50 stained glass lamps for her family and friends (most of them after her 100th birthday), and hundreds of stained-glass windows, window hangings, etc. For over 40 years, she enjoyed spending several days every week with her dear friends at the Richfield Community Center, volunteering, exercising, quilting, and singing in a choral group. She was named Minneapolis Aquatennial Senior Queen in 1989. Pat loved to bake, and her rhubarb pies, cookies, and bread were staples at every family gathering. She was still teaching and coaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to bake and how to make stained glass at age 107. She took up kayaking at age 103 and loved it, paddling frequently in Island Lake, Hyland Lake, and Lake Superior. Pat had an amazingly positive attitude, and a great sense of humor. She always had a kind and encouraging word for everyone and was very generous. For her 100th birthday party, she baked 21 pies and embroidered 125 dish towels as gifts for her guests. She loved to help others and was an inspiration to all who knew her. When asked about her secret to longevity, she often replied, “Smile at someone every day!” At age 107, she still enjoyed the feel of snowflakes on her cheeks while riding through the forest and down hills on her ski chair, and celebrating the start of the new year in a quinzhee. Pat was preceded in death by husband Ivan, brothers Charles and Larry, sister Jean, and grandson Shane Nicodemus. She is survived by children: Marjorie Nicodemus, John Marble, and Peggy Wiklund; grandchildren: Shawn (Deborah) Nicodemus, Shannon Nicodemus, Stacy (Dina) Nicodemus, Tracy Nicodemus, Tara Nicodemus-Wallin, Theresa (Dan) Breen, Teressa (Brian) Ledbetter, Craig (Melissa)Wiklund, Kris Wiklund, and David Wiklund, 19 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, Richfield Community Center, or Northome Food Shelf. For more about Pat, see online version on Startribune.com. Memorial Service: TBD
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020