Patricia L. Young
May 28, 1938 - July 18, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Patricia Lee Young, age 82, of Vandalia, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Patricia was born May 28, 1938 in a farmhouse on Decatur Road in Volinia Township, Michigan. She was one of four children born to Rudd and Bessie Fosdick. She married Joseph Eugene Young March 11, 1955 in Cassopolis, Michigan. He survives.
Patricia did many things. She worked on the family farm with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was organist and pianist at Diamond View Missionary Church for many years and was also a talented clarinet player. She taught cake decorating and ceramics to 4H kids. Patricia worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Cassopolis. She was a cashier at Buy Low in Cassopolis and Farmtown in Dowagiac. She spent some time as a receptionist for Dr. Brancleon in Cassopolis. She enjoyed gardening, especially her tomato plants and flowers. She cherished her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Young of Vandalia; one daughter, Patti Jo Clymer of Niles; one son, Joey (Tina) Young, Jr. of Vandalia; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Terry Fosdick of Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Patricia will be laid to rest in Birch Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
.