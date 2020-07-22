1/1
Patricia L. Young
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Young

May 28, 1938 - July 18, 2020

VANDALIA, MI - Patricia Lee Young, age 82, of Vandalia, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Patricia was born May 28, 1938 in a farmhouse on Decatur Road in Volinia Township, Michigan. She was one of four children born to Rudd and Bessie Fosdick. She married Joseph Eugene Young March 11, 1955 in Cassopolis, Michigan. He survives.

Patricia did many things. She worked on the family farm with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was organist and pianist at Diamond View Missionary Church for many years and was also a talented clarinet player. She taught cake decorating and ceramics to 4H kids. Patricia worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Cassopolis. She was a cashier at Buy Low in Cassopolis and Farmtown in Dowagiac. She spent some time as a receptionist for Dr. Brancleon in Cassopolis. She enjoyed gardening, especially her tomato plants and flowers. She cherished her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Young of Vandalia; one daughter, Patti Jo Clymer of Niles; one son, Joey (Tina) Young, Jr. of Vandalia; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Terry Fosdick of Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Patricia will be laid to rest in Birch Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved