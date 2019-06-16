Patricia Lassen



August 17, 1938 - June 9, 2019



NILES, MI - Patricia “Pat” Leone Lassen, 80, of Niles, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2019.



Patricia was born to parents Joseph Michael Neher and Ingrid Isabel Neher on August 17, 1938 in Senter-Dollar Bay, Michigan.



Patricia attended Dollar Bay High School and graduated in 1956. She then went on to further her education and graduated from Northern Michigan University, where she studied Elementary Education and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1960. She worked as an elementary school teacher for many years, teaching in Key West, Florida before moving to the Niles area where she taught at Edwardsburg School District.



While teaching in Florida, Pat met the love of her life, Daniel J. Lassen. They were married on June 21, 1963. Together they raised one daughter, Janet R. Lassen, and had 54 wonderful years together.



Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where she was born and raised. She loved trips to the casinos, reading, doing crosswords and sudoku puzzles. She was a member and actively involved with her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran in Niles, Michigan, since the early 1970's. She and her late husband Daniel were active members of the local Niles Elk's Lodge #1322 for over 40 years. They were also involved with numerous local bridge groups, bowling and golf leagues together where they met many wonderful friends and made a lifetime of memories together.



Patricia is survived by a daughter, Janet R. Lassen, and her significant other, Steve Gillispie of Niles, Michigan; grandson, Derek M. Workman of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sisters, Ruth Neher of Hancock, Michigan and Marcia Neher of Senter-Dollar Bay, Michigan; nephew, Michael J. Neher of Verona, Wisconsin; and two stepdaughters, Judy (David) Nemeth of Wake Forest, North Carolina and Dolores (Mike) Derdak of Lebanon, Tennessee.



Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Daniel J. Lassen and her mother and father, Joseph & Ingrid Neher.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patricia Lassen's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1819 Oak Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.



The family will be planning a celebration of her life at a later date.



Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019