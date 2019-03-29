Patricia Lynne (Holston) Stratton



Oct. 18, 1941 - March 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia, 77, passed away in her daughter's loving care in South Bend, where she resided her whole life. Her parents were Lynn Holston and Mary Holston-Baer (deceased) who raised six children in Lydick, IN: Johnnie Holston (deceased), Sharon Holston (Ocala, FL), Avonda Holston-Caenepeel (deceased), Bud (Lynn) Holston (deceased), and Drew Holston with Patty (South Bend). She had three children surviving, Scot Murphy (South Bend), Robin Murphy (South Bend), and Jennifer Franklin with Rod (Orlando, FL). She had six grandbabies, Kyle Murphy, Victoria Murphy, Olivia Platner, Nova Platner, Rachel Sodeman, and Jefferey Sodeman. She has three great-grandbabies, Hazel, Adeline, and Cayson, whom she loved very much. Patty Lynne or “Patty Cakes” as she was sometimes called, was the most independent, strong-willed, eccentric, and stubborn woman who ever lived. She was a feminist and fought for equal rights for women, gay rights, and taught all of us these characteristics. She also loved art and handed down this love to all of us as well. She had a Harley Davidson of her own which she enjoyed riding regularly until she couldn't any longer. She played many video games and puzzles, and watched many movies, with To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!, Julie Newmar, The Mummy Series, and Chicago being a few she loved and asked us to watch after her passing. She did not wish for a funeral but instead for us to eat, drink, and watch her favorite movies as a family. She wishes to thank all for helping with her care towards the end, as she suffered many illnesses for many years, Center for Hospice being one. She tried to love everyone as much as she could, but always tried not to show it. And as she stated, “It's time for this old hag to go!” She loved all of you and will miss you. She loved everyone so much (even though she pretended not to) that she donated her body to IU Bloomington Department of Anatomy and BiologySchool of Medicine. Contributions may be made to them, as she stated, to help our fellow mankind. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary