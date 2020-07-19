1/1
Patricia Mammolenti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Mammolenti

Feb. 12, 1940 - July 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia Mammolenti, 80, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Patricia was born on February 12, 1940 in Mishawaka to Homer and Aurilla (Termont) Overpeck. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rick Thomas Mammolenti; great-granddaughter, Nora; sister, Dorothy (Pat) Portolese; and brother, Robert Overpeck.

Patricia met the love of her life when she was 17 years old, married at 19, and was married for over 60 years. Surviving are her loving husband, Pete; daughter, Lori (Vinnie) Shreve; sons, Michael (Cathy) Mammolenti and Joe (Kim) Mammolenti, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Miami Moderns Homemaker Extension; she loved to sing in the church choir, loved her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Funeral service at 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A private burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 63568 US-31, South Bend, IN 46614.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved