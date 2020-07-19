Patricia Mammolenti
Feb. 12, 1940 - July 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia Mammolenti, 80, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Patricia was born on February 12, 1940 in Mishawaka to Homer and Aurilla (Termont) Overpeck. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rick Thomas Mammolenti; great-granddaughter, Nora; sister, Dorothy (Pat) Portolese; and brother, Robert Overpeck.
Patricia met the love of her life when she was 17 years old, married at 19, and was married for over 60 years. Surviving are her loving husband, Pete; daughter, Lori (Vinnie) Shreve; sons, Michael (Cathy) Mammolenti and Joe (Kim) Mammolenti, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Miami Moderns Homemaker Extension; she loved to sing in the church choir, loved her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Funeral service at 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A private burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 63568 US-31, South Bend, IN 46614.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.