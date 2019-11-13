|
|
Patricia Nan Kelly
Dec. 6, 1952 - Nov. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Nan Kelly, 66, of South Bend passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Fountainview in Mishawaka. She was born December 6, 1952 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late Frank G. and Donna H. (Warsko) Kelly.
Patty is survived by her brother, Kevin M. Kelly; and a host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Mary K. Kelly.
Patty loved music; she played the accordion and handbells. She attended the Michigan School for the Blind at the same time as Stevie Wonder. She had a magnetic personality and became friends with everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit with the family at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with visitation for one hour prior. Burial and graveside services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Patty may be made to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 456 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019