Patricia
O'Hanlon-Handshaw
Jan. 14, 1942 - April 24, 2020
BENTON HARBOR, MI - Patricia Lynn O'Hanlon-Handshaw, 78, of Benton Harbor, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Private cremation services have occurred. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Patricia was born January 14, 1942 in Gary, IN to Walter and Jane (Kunz) Erler. She was a graduate of Riley High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Art from Miami University in Oxford, IN. Patricia proudly furthered her education and received a Master's Degree in Art from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN.
In 1963, she married John O'Hanlon and lived in South Bend, IN doing business in the O'Hanlon Liquor Stores until 1982 when they divorced. In 1983, she married Robert G. Handshaw, an accountant for Clark Equipment Company, and spent many happy years living on Lake Michigan near St. Joseph. She worked part time as a tour manager for Edgerton Travel in South Bend, IN for about 20 years, taking tourist groups on overseas trips.
Patricia will be missed by her husband of 37 years, Robert Handshaw; her children, Tom (Ilka) Handshaw, Shari (Ken) Semonis, Susan (Alan) Selking, and Jim (Angie) Handshaw, her 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and many aunts, uncles, and extended family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020