|
|
Patricia R. Hiester
Nov. 3, 1929 - Feb. 14, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Patricia Ruth Hiester, 90, of Bremen, passed away at 7:29 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Patricia was born on November 3, 1929 in Culver to George and Tina (Castleman) Ellinger. She is survived by husband, Bill Butler; daughter, Mary K. (George) Stemple; son, Charles N. (Chris) Hiester; grandchildren, Jeffrey Stephan II, Megan (Nick) Dres, Garett (Bay) Hiester, Taylor (Caleb) Oetjen, Benji (Kristen) Stemple, Molly (Jeremy) Corning, and Andy (Stella) Stemple; and great-grandchildren, Grace Stephan, Jeffrey Stephan III, Gavin Dres, Brady Stemple, Hailey Stemple, Xander Corning, Gabriel Corning, and Asher Corning. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Baker and Marjorie Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Hiester, daughter, Brenda Roberts, and siblings, Wayne, Homer, Kenneth, Bill, Darrold, Paul Jr., Mary Louise, and Margaret. Patricia was a member of the First United Church of Christ and the Ladies Auxiliary. She never met a stranger and was loved by all. She was always willing to help those in need. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in First United Church of Christ, 323 S Center St., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior. Mausoleum entombment will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the church or Southern Care Hospice, 1626 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020