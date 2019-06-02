Patricia Sappington



July 10, 1935 - May 31, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia J. Sappington, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.



Patricia was born on July 10, 1935 in Mishawaka to the late Marshall Carner and Cornelia (Wachs) Carner, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Mishawaka High School. Patricia cherished her role as a homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



Patricia was married to Howard W. Sappington at their home in South Bend. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2017.



Patricia is survived by daughter, Diane (Gary) Merrill of Granger; sons, Paul (Ileta) Bennett of Denver, CO and Christopher (Gina) Bennett of Edwardsburg, MI; along with eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by her brother, Jim (Helen) Carner of Cedar Ridge, CO. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcella, Rita, and Margie; and brothers, Bernie and Bud.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), 250 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.