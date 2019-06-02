Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sappington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sappington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Sappington Obituary
Patricia Sappington

July 10, 1935 - May 31, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia J. Sappington, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born on July 10, 1935 in Mishawaka to the late Marshall Carner and Cornelia (Wachs) Carner, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Mishawaka High School. Patricia cherished her role as a homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patricia was married to Howard W. Sappington at their home in South Bend. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2017.

Patricia is survived by daughter, Diane (Gary) Merrill of Granger; sons, Paul (Ileta) Bennett of Denver, CO and Christopher (Gina) Bennett of Edwardsburg, MI; along with eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by her brother, Jim (Helen) Carner of Cedar Ridge, CO. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcella, Rita, and Margie; and brothers, Bernie and Bud.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), 250 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now