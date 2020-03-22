|
Patricia Suzanne
Snyder
Jan. 31, 1967 - March 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia Suzanne Snyder passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2020. She was 53.
She was born in Wichata, Kansas, on January 31, 1967.
Patricia is survived by her loving children: Toni Blankenship, Carl Ginther, Nicole (Ben) Sharkey, Chris Snyder, and Jonathan (Kim) Bennett; grandchildren: Grace, Gavin, Gage, Madison, Rylan, Kassie, Lilly, and Ethan; and brothers: Tom, Dale, and Brad Snyder, Brian, Joe, and Scott Blair.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julie Anne Snyder.
Patricia loved her family and was all about her grandchildren. She always made sure there was something for them when they came to visit. She was so proud of them. She was a very independent woman and was always doing it on her own. She always strived to do better than the day before and was a take charge kind of person. She was a positive inspiration to others! Patricia loved frogs and enjoyed adding to her large collection. She also cherished her work and the relationships she built with her AM General brothers and sisters. She is so loved and will be missed by so many!
Donations in Patricia's name are asked to be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020