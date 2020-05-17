Patricia "Pat" Thielking
Patricia “Pat”

Thielking

June 15, 1928 - May 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia “Pat” Thielking of South Bend, Indiana passed away surrounded by loving family on May 12, 2020. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Russel Thielking. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Dave) Fisher, Tom (Beth) Thielking, Bob (Liz) Thielking, and Mark (Teresa) Thielking as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Pat, who spent over thirty years working at Will's Jewelry Store in downtown Mishawaka, Indiana was known for her quick wit, her often off-the-wall sense of humor, and the kindness and love she showed her family and friends. She will be remembered with warmth and laughter by the many people whose lives she touched.

There will be no service at this time. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Heartland Hospice Care at 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545-8322.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
