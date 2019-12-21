Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia VanRie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia VanRie


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia VanRie Obituary
Patricia Van Rie

Sept. 25, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia A. Van Rie, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in her home.

Pat was born September 25, 1930 in Mishawaka, the daughter of the late Regis and Mary (Jacobs) Richard. She grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1948 graduate of Mishawaka High School.

Pat married James A. Van Rie on September 6, 1952 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. The couple made Mishawaka their home.

Pat was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and belonged to the Rosary Society. She was a member of Christ Child Society since 1989. Pat was a member of the Mishawaka High School Alumni Association. She was an avid golfer for over 40 years, played on 4 local leagues, and continued golfing until she was 80 years old.

Pat's surviving family includes her three daughters, Debra Van Rie, Susan (Ted) Alwine, and Linda Van Rie; five grandchildren, Steven Alwine, James (Annie) Alwine, Jeffrey (Sarah) Alwine, Jennifer Alwine, and Patrick Gouker, and six great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, James Van Rie; and her brother, Joseph Richard.

Pat's family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for their care during the last eight weeks.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, December 23, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Sunday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 pm.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -