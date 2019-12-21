|
Patricia Van Rie
Sept. 25, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia A. Van Rie, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in her home.
Pat was born September 25, 1930 in Mishawaka, the daughter of the late Regis and Mary (Jacobs) Richard. She grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1948 graduate of Mishawaka High School.
Pat married James A. Van Rie on September 6, 1952 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. The couple made Mishawaka their home.
Pat was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and belonged to the Rosary Society. She was a member of Christ Child Society since 1989. Pat was a member of the Mishawaka High School Alumni Association. She was an avid golfer for over 40 years, played on 4 local leagues, and continued golfing until she was 80 years old.
Pat's surviving family includes her three daughters, Debra Van Rie, Susan (Ted) Alwine, and Linda Van Rie; five grandchildren, Steven Alwine, James (Annie) Alwine, Jeffrey (Sarah) Alwine, Jennifer Alwine, and Patrick Gouker, and six great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, James Van Rie; and her brother, Joseph Richard.
Pat's family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for their care during the last eight weeks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, December 23, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Sunday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 pm.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019