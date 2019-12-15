|
Patricia Welling
June 28, 1944 - Dec. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Ann Welling, 75, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Patricia was born on June 28, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN to Clement and Virginia (Huba) Canfield, both of whom preceded her in death.
On September 17, 1966 in Mishawaka, Patricia married Gerard Welling, who survives. In addition to her loving husband of 53 years, Patricia is survived by daughters, Stephanie Tucker (Dennis Kovatch) of Granger, IN, Kristin (Mike) Peters of Prosper, TX, Audrey (Greg) Scott of Granger, IN, and Rachel Welling (Joe Segura) of South Bend, IN; son, Gerard P. (Robyn) Welling of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Dominic Russell, Olivia Tucker, Haley (Ross) Dusterhoft, Dalton Peters, Gerard M. Welling, Kennedy Welling, Madeline Welling, Jake Gondeck, and Zoe Gondeck; great-grandchild, Gerard I. Welling; sisters, Marilyn (Jim) Skaalerud of Lebanon, TN and Janet Grauel of South Bend, IN; and brothers, Tom (Deborah) Canfield of Elkhart, IN, Mike (Celine) Canfield of San Antonio, TX, Gregory Canfield of South Bend, IN, and Jim (Irma) Canfield of San Antonio, TX. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Canfield; and her brother, Martin Canfield.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was a source of great joy and fulfillment. Whether it was with her family, or her beloved friends or co-workers, Pat was the sweetest and most genuine person. It is this quality that surfaces again and again in discussions of her wonderful life, and for which she will surely be noted in the next.
She began her career at Chas. A. Stevens department store, in Chicago, IL, as an artist and model. Starting in the late seventies, she was involved in the South Bend Cursillo movement, a major influence on the rest of her life.
Pat was employed at the Morris Inn at the University of Notre Dame for 25 years, retiring in 2012. She attended Christ the King Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister. Patricia was a big Notre Dame fan. One particular event of special interest to her was the annual Women's Basketball game featuring cancer survivors. She was a breast cancer survivor herself.
Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be celebrated at 10:07 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 S.R. 933, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, December 17 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where the Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM.
Contributions in memory of Patricia may be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267.
