Patrick E. McQueen
Nov. 17, 1932 - June 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patrick E. McQueen was the middle son of five boys born to Clyde and Loretta McQueen in Mishawaka, IN. A graduate of Mishawaka High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served two years. In April of 1957, he met his wife, Mary Ann Czajkowski and resided in South Bend for the remainder of his life. In 1954, he began his career at Bendix and while working full-time he pursued both his bachelors and master's degree from Indiana University. He retired from Bendix after 35 years and then continued to work as a system analyst consultant until 1995.
He was very active in recreational sports whether he was playing or coaching. Golf was his passion and he continued to play until 2017. He was a very proud gardener and would share his produce each year with family, friends and neighbors. He loved IU Basketball, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago White Sox and unlike his mother who never saw the Cubs win a World Series during her 88 years, he was fortunate to see the White Sox win in 2005.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary Ann McQueen, brothers, Ronald and Rod McQueen, sister-in-law, Diane Lawson, a niece and several nephews, a step-great-granddaughter, and his special friend of many years, Bernice Betz.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori Deutscher (Bob), Erin McQueen, and Juli Schreiber (Mike); grandchildren, Bobby and Kari Deutscher, Paige, Macy, Jason and Ryan Schreiber, three step-great grandchildren; his brothers, Mike (Valerie) McQueen and Pete (Carol) McQueen, sister-in-law, Virginia Kobiec (Al), countless nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to his Hospice nurse, Abby for her tremendous compassion, care and patience. Despite his Irish stubbornness, she quickly won him over and he looked forward to her visits.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend at 11 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with visitation one hour before the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637 or to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Our dad always told us how lucky he was to have us as his children and grandchildren, but we were the lucky ones. The following prayer has adorned Patrick's kitchen for many years and is a very fitting tribute as we try to find a way to say “see you later”.
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.