Patrick F. Lupresto
Sept 2, 1953 - Jan. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patrick F. Lupresto, 66, of South Bend passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Survivors include his siblings, Carol Holcomb, Michael Lupresto, Rocco Lupresto, Tony Lupresto, and Andy Lupresto. Patrick was a drag racing enthusiast. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association and Sod Busters. Patrick enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 4 PM with visitation from 2-4 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave. Online condolences can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020