Patrick J. McMahon



May 8, 1957 - Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patrick Joseph McMahon, 61, passed away surrounded by his family on February 15, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Angelina (Silvaggio) McMahon both of whom preceded him in death. The family moved to South Bend in 1969. Pat graduated from John Adams High School in 1975. He attended Purdue University and received a B.S. in Landscape Management and Design. Pat began his career at Memorial Hospital on October 17, 1983. His early years included taking care of Memorial's landscape. He later became a material handler in the receiving department. He had a strong work ethic and served Memorial Hospital for more than 35 years.



Although Pat was private and independent, he was sensitive and caring, and he truly valued the simple things in life. What brought him the most joy was spending time outdoors camping, canoeing, and fishing along the Tippecanoe River. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and astronomy. Pat loved Notre Dame football and was an avid fan of his childhood hometown Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates teams.



Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Maureen (Kevin) Hamel and Marissa (Bill) O'Hayer. Also surviving are his nieces and nephew, Sara (Matt) Orahood, Kim (Mike) Koch, Angelina (Nate) Sagarsee, Patrick (Chelsea) O'Hayer, and Aileen O'Hayer, as well as eleven great-nieces and nephews. Pat was also blessed to have had wonderful longtime friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Pat on Saturday, March 2, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 216 N. Hill St., South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation at indiananrf.org.



Please send condolences at www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019