Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Jay Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Jay Smith Obituary
Patrick Jay Smith

April 7, 2019

CREEDMOOR, NC - Patrick Jay Smith, 59, a resident of Creedmoor, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home.

A native of Bremen, Indiana, he was the son of Gloria Volquarden and the late Benjamin Earl Smith. He was of the Lutheran faith, worked in transportation for many years, and most recently for Caldwell Banker in Creedmoor.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor. Burial will be private.

Surviving are his wife, DeBrada Berger of the home; a son, Ryan Patrick Smith of Raleigh; stepchildren, Tabitha Varma of Marietta, Georgia, Heather Just of Oxford, Jeanette Lewis, Williard A. Lewis, and Zachary Lewis all of Creedmoor; his mother, Gloria Keifer of Bremen, Indiana; a sister, Pamela Reed of Cromwell, Indiana; a brother, Michael Smith of Pierceton, Indiana, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Earl Smith.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, April 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor.

Online condolences may be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com. Select Obituaries.

Eakes Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now