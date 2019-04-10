Patrick Jay Smith



April 7, 2019



CREEDMOOR, NC - Patrick Jay Smith, 59, a resident of Creedmoor, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home.



A native of Bremen, Indiana, he was the son of Gloria Volquarden and the late Benjamin Earl Smith. He was of the Lutheran faith, worked in transportation for many years, and most recently for Caldwell Banker in Creedmoor.



Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor. Burial will be private.



Surviving are his wife, DeBrada Berger of the home; a son, Ryan Patrick Smith of Raleigh; stepchildren, Tabitha Varma of Marietta, Georgia, Heather Just of Oxford, Jeanette Lewis, Williard A. Lewis, and Zachary Lewis all of Creedmoor; his mother, Gloria Keifer of Bremen, Indiana; a sister, Pamela Reed of Cromwell, Indiana; a brother, Michael Smith of Pierceton, Indiana, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Earl Smith.



Visitation will be held Friday evening, April 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor.



Eakes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019