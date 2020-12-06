Patrick Kevin McLane
Aug. 18, 1953 - Dec. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Patrick Kevin McLane of South Bend, IN passed away at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 67, following a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. His courage, selflessness and iron determination during his illness were extraordinary.
Pat was the sixth of seven children born to Cletus and June (Kennedy) McLane. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend, and was proud of having achieved this while working full-time. Pat was employed for over 30 years at Sibley Machine and Foundry in South Bend. When the Foundry was sold, Pat left his position as plant manager and worked briefly for Eaton Corporation, South Bend. He retired in 2020, after 15 years at WestRock (formerly Smurfit-Stone) in Mishawaka, IN.
After work, Pat was a regular at the gym. His hobbies included tinkering on his car and truck, sand racing, cutting and splitting wood, wood fire cooking, and playing with his cats. He spent time at Lake Michigan with family and liked to walk the beach and watch the waves. Pat enjoyed travelling, especially to visit family in Colorado. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was a recent discovery and a favorite spot. He was an avid reader on a variety of topics.
Pat, who was conscientious about everything, was an attentive listener and a very good friend. He will be missed for his easy smile, calm demeanor, and great sense of humor.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael (Susie) McLane. Pat is survived by his beloved cat, Maggot; his sisters, Katie McLane of Las Cruces, NM and June McLane of Chico, CA; brothers, Jerry (Sioux) McLane of Weesaw Township, MI, Mark McLane of San Diego, CA, and Kevin (Michael Ragsdale, MD) McLane of Lakewood, CO; nephew, Jerry (Sheila) McLane of South Bend; niece, Tammy McLane of Osceola, IN; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family expresses grateful appreciation to Pat's medical teams at IU Health Simon Cancer Center, Indianapolis, IN, and Michiana Hematology Oncology, Mishawaka; to Center for Hospice Care of Mishawaka; to his dear friend, Nancy Pietrangeli; and to his wonderful at-home caregivers for the compassionate care and comfort they all provided.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, he will be cremated, and his committal service will be private. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
