1/1
Dr. Patrick Thomas Malone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Patrick Thomas Malone

Nov. 17, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Patrick Thomas Malone, 75, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on November 17, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, to the late John and Mable (Richardson) Malone. He has lived in the area off and on for the last 35 years, coming from Toledo, OH. On August 17, 1977, he married Edna L. Meyer, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Karl (Tia) Malone of Fort Wayne, IN; four grandchildren, Malachi, Elijah, Jerica, and Isaiah; a sister, Maryann Payton of Kansas City; and two brothers, Jack and Michael (Leona) Malone, both of Kansas City.

Dr. Malone obtained his B.S. from Lewis University, Masters from University of Kansas Lawrence, and Doctorate of Mathematics from UMASS Amherst. He taught in Toledo schools at Scott High, and South Bend schools at Lasalle High. He was adjunct professor at Toledo University, BGSU OHIO, and IUSB. He spent 25 years teaching at Trinity School at Greenlawn from which he retired from in 2012. He and his wife went to Shreveport, LA for missions. He was a consultant in starting Praise Academy at Lakeside, while also being Head of Security (HOS) in the neighborhood.

Dr. Malone and his wife fostered 48 children in Toledo and South Bend, only adopting one. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a wake hosted by the family beginning at 7:15pm, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615 with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Academy at Lakeside, 1434 Yale Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved