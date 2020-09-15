Dr. Patrick Thomas Malone
Nov. 17, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Patrick Thomas Malone, 75, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on November 17, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, to the late John and Mable (Richardson) Malone. He has lived in the area off and on for the last 35 years, coming from Toledo, OH. On August 17, 1977, he married Edna L. Meyer, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Karl (Tia) Malone of Fort Wayne, IN; four grandchildren, Malachi, Elijah, Jerica, and Isaiah; a sister, Maryann Payton of Kansas City; and two brothers, Jack and Michael (Leona) Malone, both of Kansas City.
Dr. Malone obtained his B.S. from Lewis University, Masters from University of Kansas Lawrence, and Doctorate of Mathematics from UMASS Amherst. He taught in Toledo schools at Scott High, and South Bend schools at Lasalle High. He was adjunct professor at Toledo University, BGSU OHIO, and IUSB. He spent 25 years teaching at Trinity School at Greenlawn from which he retired from in 2012. He and his wife went to Shreveport, LA for missions. He was a consultant in starting Praise Academy at Lakeside, while also being Head of Security (HOS) in the neighborhood.
Dr. Malone and his wife fostered 48 children in Toledo and South Bend, only adopting one. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a wake hosted by the family beginning at 7:15pm, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615 with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Academy at Lakeside, 1434 Yale Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.
