Patsy Gunter



July 7, 1954 - May 10, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patsy Ilene Gunter was born on July 7, 1954 in South Bend and resided in this area all her life. Patsy passed away quietly and peacefully in her home, at 1:30 a.m. on May 10, 2020. She shared a home with her life partner, Jerome Sutton of South Bend.



Patsy graduated from Mishawaka High School, then later received her Associates Degree from Ivy Tech Community College, of which she was so very proud.



Preceding in death is our mother, Sandra A.E. Gard-Gunter-Onderdonk; two brothers, Tony A. Gunter and infant brother, Robert Ray Onderdonk; and favorite nephew, Troy M. Franklin. She is survived by sisters, Tina M. Thompson of South Bend, Lillian Lynette Gunter (aka) Donna Hall of El Paso TX and Dawn Onderdonk Gillispie of Niles, MI; favorited brother-in-law, Mike Thompson; niece, Casey M. Thompson (Nick Kincses); son, Donald C. Gard (aka) Christopher J. Gunter of Phoenix AZ; grandson, Johnathon Hall; and nephews Adam W. Franklin of Phoenix, AZ, and Jon and Brent Gillispie of Niles, MI. Not to exclude her very close “sister”/friend Linda Wadell and family (April, Billy and Nate).



I guess our mother decided she wanted her firstborn to spend a true Mother's Day with her this year. Happy Mother's Day Mom, and my dearest sister Patsy. I loved you like no other on this Earth. I hope I took good enough care, and loved you as you so well deserved-and then some. We will miss you greatly. -Your little sister, Tina Marie.



