|
|
Patsy J. Bennett
Oct. 13, 1933 - August 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patsy J. Bennett, 85, residing in South Bend, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Hospice House of South Bend. She was born October 13, 1933 in South Bend, a daughter of the late Glen Manford Martin and Golda Martin, and has remained a lifelong resident of this area.
On September 12, 1953 in Lakeville, IN Patsy was united in marriage to Charles D. Bennett. Together, they have enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage. Along with her husband Charles, she is survived by her three sons, Michael (Laurie) Bennett of Mentor, OH, Robert Bennett of South Bend, and James Bennett of Mishawaka. Also surviving are six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Barbara Armentrout of Mishawaka and Glenda (John) Pozsgai of Mishawaka. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bunton.
Patsy retired in June of 1991 as a sales clerk with E.H. Tepes in South Bend.
Visitation will be held from Noon-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend.
Contributions in memory of Mrs. Bennett may be offered to the Alzheimer & Dementia Services, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; or to The Center for Hospice Care, Inc., 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019