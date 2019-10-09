Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Corl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy J. Corl


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy J. Corl Obituary
Patsy J. Corl

Nov. 22, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patsy Jean Corl, age 80, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 22, 1938 in Kosciusko County, Indiana to the late Ward C. and Isabelle M. (Sechrist) Corl.

Patsy served in the United States Army. She worked as a waitress most of her life.

Patsy is survived by her two sisters, Martha (Richard) Schiltz and Vickie Fruchey both of Elkhart; nephews, James M. Schiltz of Elkhart and Ronald Schiltz of Nappanee; her niece, Pegge Allmon of Elkhart; great-niece, Stephanie Artley of Elkhart; and Patsy's best friend, Lynda Brown and her son, Bryan Brown of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna L. Corl and sister, Bonnie Rice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may visit from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery, Clunette, Indiana.

Contributions in memory of Patsy may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnette Drive, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now