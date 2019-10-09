|
Patsy J. Corl
Nov. 22, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patsy Jean Corl, age 80, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 22, 1938 in Kosciusko County, Indiana to the late Ward C. and Isabelle M. (Sechrist) Corl.
Patsy served in the United States Army. She worked as a waitress most of her life.
Patsy is survived by her two sisters, Martha (Richard) Schiltz and Vickie Fruchey both of Elkhart; nephews, James M. Schiltz of Elkhart and Ronald Schiltz of Nappanee; her niece, Pegge Allmon of Elkhart; great-niece, Stephanie Artley of Elkhart; and Patsy's best friend, Lynda Brown and her son, Bryan Brown of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna L. Corl and sister, Bonnie Rice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may visit from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery, Clunette, Indiana.
Contributions in memory of Patsy may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnette Drive, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019