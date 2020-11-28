Patsy Joan Raderstorf Neff
Aug. 3, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving is her son, Phillip Neff of South Bend; her siblings, Mary (Phillip) Landowski, Judy Annis, and Larry Raderstorf, three grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Loretta Atkinson and Mark Neff; her granddaughter, Kacie Atkinson; and her great-granddaughter, Marie Atkinson.
A graveside service will be held at 3pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Niles, MI. Cruz Family Funeral Home of Osceola is assisting with her arrangements. To view her full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.