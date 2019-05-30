Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Fincher-Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy L. Fincher-Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patsy L. Fincher-Mills Obituary
Patsy L. Fincher-Mills

May 4, 1936 - May 23, 2019

NILES, MI - Patsy Lou Fincher-Mills, 83, of Niles, Michigan, formerly of Macy, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Born May 4, 1936 near Macy, Indiana, she was the daughter of Glen R. and Namona P. Burns Calloway. She was married to Joseph E. Fincher, Jr., and he preceded her in death. She was then married to Jim Mills on May 1, 2016, and he survives.

Patsy and attended Clay United Methodist Church in South Bend.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Mills of Niles Michigan; six children, Joseph “Ed” Fincher III and wife Donna of Rochester, David Fincher and wife Donna of Rochester, Paul Fincher and wife Sheryl of Pasco, WA, Shelli Fincher of Rochester, Beth Vische of Niles, MI, and Jimmy Mills, Jr. of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Lynette (Tom) Mollett of Mentone, Michael Fincher and Jason (Lindsay) Fincher, all of Rochester, Sara (Rey) Garza of St. Louis, Stephanie (Chris) Hughes of Hermiston, OR, Forest (Lynne) Fincher of Pasco, WA, Jessi Fisher (Mayson Benedict) and Billi Fisher of Rochester; great-grandchildren: Tommy and Timmy Mollett; Alexis Hicks; Payton, Cory, Masen, Chase, Gavin, Kinley, Nathan, Owen, and Brielle Fincher; Madison, Maxton, and Michael Hughes, Rosemary Garza, and Teslynn Benedict; one brother, Jerry (Phyllis) Calloway of Macy; and three sisters, Joyce Cannon of Illinois, Lela (Richard) Barnhisel of Kentucky, and Carol Calloway of Rochester.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at New Life United Methodist Church, Mexico, Indiana. A time of fellowship will follow until 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation c/o Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.

McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.mcclainfh.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.