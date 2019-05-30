Patsy L. Fincher-Mills



May 4, 1936 - May 23, 2019



NILES, MI - Patsy Lou Fincher-Mills, 83, of Niles, Michigan, formerly of Macy, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Born May 4, 1936 near Macy, Indiana, she was the daughter of Glen R. and Namona P. Burns Calloway. She was married to Joseph E. Fincher, Jr., and he preceded her in death. She was then married to Jim Mills on May 1, 2016, and he survives.



Patsy and attended Clay United Methodist Church in South Bend.



Survivors include her husband, Jim Mills of Niles Michigan; six children, Joseph “Ed” Fincher III and wife Donna of Rochester, David Fincher and wife Donna of Rochester, Paul Fincher and wife Sheryl of Pasco, WA, Shelli Fincher of Rochester, Beth Vische of Niles, MI, and Jimmy Mills, Jr. of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Lynette (Tom) Mollett of Mentone, Michael Fincher and Jason (Lindsay) Fincher, all of Rochester, Sara (Rey) Garza of St. Louis, Stephanie (Chris) Hughes of Hermiston, OR, Forest (Lynne) Fincher of Pasco, WA, Jessi Fisher (Mayson Benedict) and Billi Fisher of Rochester; great-grandchildren: Tommy and Timmy Mollett; Alexis Hicks; Payton, Cory, Masen, Chase, Gavin, Kinley, Nathan, Owen, and Brielle Fincher; Madison, Maxton, and Michael Hughes, Rosemary Garza, and Teslynn Benedict; one brother, Jerry (Phyllis) Calloway of Macy; and three sisters, Joyce Cannon of Illinois, Lela (Richard) Barnhisel of Kentucky, and Carol Calloway of Rochester.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at New Life United Methodist Church, Mexico, Indiana. A time of fellowship will follow until 6:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation c/o Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019