Patsy Rae Thomson Black
Patsy Rae Thomson Black

June 11, 1936 - August 26, 2020

FISHERSVILLE, VA -

Patsy Rae Thomson Black, 84, of Fishersville passed away as a result of cancer, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation.

She was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 11, 1936, a daughter of the late George and Maxine (Hull) Thomson.

Patsy attended Christ Church of the Shenandoah Valley.

She was united in marriage to Lennie P. Black, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Robert Robertson and wife Rosemary of Harrisonburg, Patricia Belle “Patty” Skelton and husband William “Billy” of Bridgewater, and Maxine Lynn Harris of Grottoes; a sister, Carole Berkey and husband Tony of Florida; and a brother, Mike Thomson and wife Linda of Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Cassandra Robertson, Jason Eubanks, Joshua Shull, and Ryan Harris; four step-grandchildren, Chad Skelton, Jason Skelton, Joey Skelton, and Dustin Skelton, three great- grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Harris.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes with Rev. Barry Gantt officiating. A graveside services will be held at Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Service Chapel
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
