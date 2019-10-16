|
|
Patti Hardy
Aug. 12, 1951 - Oct. 12, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Patti A. Hardy, 68, of Granger, IN passed peacefully in her sleep after a three-year battle with cancer; she surrendered her fight on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:59PM.
Patti was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Homer and Juanita Perkins and her cherished dog, Riley. Surviving is her husband, Michael Hardy, 5 children, Kristi Kemper (David), Jack Hardy, Sean Hardy, Colin Hardy, and Jamie Leonard (Jay); and 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Kaley, Bryce, Kendal, Ethan, Sadie, Emmie, and Hazel. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Briasyn, and Londyn; 2 sisters, Mary Perkins McNemar (Tim) and Pamela Perkins; aunt and godmother, Lucy Vellner. She also leaves behind her dog, Sully and horse, Jobin.
She graduated in 1969 from Adams High School, received her Associates Degree from Ivy Tech, and worked in several offices in the South Bend area as a medical coder.
Patti was a strong and feisty woman who fought hard and kept her sense of humor until the end. She loved her family and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She always had a deep love for animals, music, and everything Disney. Patti was a devoted wife for 46 years and a loving mother to her 5 children and their spouses.
The family would like to thank her doctor and all the staff at Michiana Hematology and Oncology. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, CNAs and staff at SJRMC Oncology Dept. for their care, comfort, and friendship in Patti's final weeks.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Pet Refuge.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019