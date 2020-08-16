1/1
Patty L. Troeger
1937 - 2020

Patty L. Troeger

May 23, 1937 - August 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patty Lou Troeger, 83, beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Troeger, M.D., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in South Bend. Born on May 23, 1937 in South Bend, she was the daughter of the late Louis P. and Marjorie Ann (Koehler) Bourdon of the River Park neighborhood. Patty was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend. On August 10, 1957, Patty was married to Thomas A. Troeger, M.D. of South Bend, and the two shared their lives in committed and loving matrimony for more than 59 years. Patty's greatest achievements in life were as an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patty was truly renowned for her amazingly consistent generosity, dedication to self-sacrifice, warmth, and lovingkindness to all whom she came in contact with (but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!). She was an outstanding athlete; if you ever played Patty Lou in tennis or ping pong you were in for a good-natured battle! Patty Lou maintained a fierce commitment to her friends and her family, and also to the proper color coordination of all her clothing and accessories. Her closet, lovingly known as “Patty's Boutique,” was always open for business to her daughters and granddaughters; new dresses, jewelry, shoes, and outfits at a reasonable cost! Patty Lou was the rare soul who was truly beautiful both inside and out.

While her heart was always happiest at her home in South Bend, she truly loved as well the time spent on Birch Lake, MI, on Captiva Island, FL, and in Glen Arbor, MI. Surviving Patty Lou are her loving children, Tracey Iams, Troy (Bryan) Bergin, Tamara (Michael) Alby, and Todd (Hortencia) Troeger; her 12 cherished grandchildren: Tyler (Sophia), Wade (Brittany), Brady (Mia), Corey (Megan), Reiley (Jennifer), Allison (Tyler), Dillon, Emily (Nate), Hannah, Claire, Rachel, and Trent; and her four beautiful great-grandchildren, Ada, Theodore, Blair, and Elliot. This group, also known as “The Patty Bunch”, will treasure her memory always. Mrs. Troeger was predeceased by her sister, Carol (Bourdon) Hinebaugh.

Along with her husband, Patty was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, the President's Circle, Indiana University, and Morris Park Country Club.

Private family graveside services will be held with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634 or The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
