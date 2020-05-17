Paul A. Billey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Billey

August 22, 1940 - May 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul A. Billey, 79, passed away at 12:45pm Monday, May 11, 2020 in Memorial Hospital from complications of the corona virus.

Paul was born on August 22, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN to George and Dorothy (Bechtel) Billey. He was retired from Carl Weiss Body Shop, was an avid Studebaker collector, and served his country in the United States Army, Fort Hood, TX. On December 26, 1969 he married the former Carolyn A. Carlson. She died on September 20, 2004. Paul was also preceded in death by a step-son, Bryon Carlson.

Surviving are a son, Allen Billey, daughter, Pamela Astel, stepson, Richard (Cheryl) Carlson, stepdaughter, Rhonda Carlson, daughter-in-law, Renee Carlson, several grandchildren, and a sister, Beth Cox.

Due to the current pandemic standards, a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved