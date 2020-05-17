Paul A. Billey
August 22, 1940 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul A. Billey, 79, passed away at 12:45pm Monday, May 11, 2020 in Memorial Hospital from complications of the corona virus.
Paul was born on August 22, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN to George and Dorothy (Bechtel) Billey. He was retired from Carl Weiss Body Shop, was an avid Studebaker collector, and served his country in the United States Army, Fort Hood, TX. On December 26, 1969 he married the former Carolyn A. Carlson. She died on September 20, 2004. Paul was also preceded in death by a step-son, Bryon Carlson.
Surviving are a son, Allen Billey, daughter, Pamela Astel, stepson, Richard (Cheryl) Carlson, stepdaughter, Rhonda Carlson, daughter-in-law, Renee Carlson, several grandchildren, and a sister, Beth Cox.
Due to the current pandemic standards, a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.