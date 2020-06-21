Paul A. Billey
1940 - 2020
Paul A. Billey

August 22, 1940 - May 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Ave. Gathering from 10:30am until services. Casual attire is requested. Viewing is possible through webcast. Full obit on ZFH website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
