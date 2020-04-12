|
|
Paul A. Clark
Feb. 24, 1951 - April 9, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Paul A. Clark, 69, of New Carlisle passed away on Thursday, April 9 at Hospice House of St. Joseph County, after battling with many infections for a long time.
Paul was born on February 24, 1951, to Charles R. and Beverly (Morgan) Clark in South Bend.
On June 19, 1971, in South Bend, Paul married Sandy K. (Dudeck) Clark, after dating for four years and they were happily married for forty-eight years. Sandy survives along with Paul's sister, Diane (Dan) Lewis of South Bend, sister-in-law, Marie (Dudeck) Clark of South Bend, mother-in-law, Mildred Dudeck, who is ninety-one years old, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous loving nieces an nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, Sr., brother, Charles, Jr., then his mother, Beverly Clark, and a great-nephew, Derek Sexton on March 26, 2020.
Paul and his brother, Charles R. Clark, Jr. proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Paul qualified as a sharp shooter. Charles served in Vietnam and Paul was so proud of him.
Paul “Pauly” (as he was known) was a truck driver for Roadway, retiring in 2009 after thirty years of being on the road. Driving semis ran in the family; his father and brother were also semi drivers. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union 364.
Paul and Sandy both said that because they are Pisces, that's why they got along so well. They both love to fish and were avid animal lovers. They just have doggie and kitty, Miracle.
Memorial contributions can be made in Paul's honor to Pet Refuge, Inc, 4226 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
The family will not have a service at this time. A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place at a later date, because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Cremation has taken place.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Paul's family.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020