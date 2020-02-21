|
Paul A. Rathburn, Sr.
Aug. 30, 1934 - Feb. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
“There's a great spirit gone”
In loving memory of University of Notre Dame Professor Paul Rathburn, age 85 of South Bend, IN, who passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Paul and his first wife, Mary Rita (Tomaszek) Grove had four children: Paul, Jr., Ellen Rathburn (Julian Baldizon), Ann Rathburn-Lacopo (Frank Lacopo) and Amy Rathburn, who preceded her father in death. He is survived by cherished grandchildren Frank and Peter Lacopo, Vincent and Lilly Sipocz and Henry and Alden Rathburn. He was lovingly cared for by his daughters Ann and Ellen and son-in-law Frank in the final decade of his life, with the unfailingly attentive and kind assistance of Healthwin and the Center for Hospice Care. Dr. Rathburn held degrees in Philosophy (B.A.), Theology (M.A.), English Literature (M.A.) from Marquette University and the Literature of the English Renaissance (Ph.D.) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As an English professor at Notre Dame from 1965 to 2005, he taught medieval drama and literature, modern British drama, Renaissance literature and, most of all, Shakespeare. He founded the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival in 1999 and served as its first Artistic Director. Tens of thousands of regional residents have seen or participated in Shakespearean events, which was his intent from the beginning. He taught in Notre Dame's London Program and received the Charles E. Sheedy Award for Excellence in Teaching (1983) and the Frank O'Malley Award for Teaching (1999), and was a (Rev.) Theodore M. Hesburgh, CSC Lecturer. He led numerous theatre tours to Stratford, Ontario, London, England and in Stratford Upon Avon. He was invited to speak throughout the country and internationally in England, Ireland and Italy. He delivered lectures over decades on the Cunard Cruise Line's Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Mary II, as well as for the Naples Philharmonic Hall. He brought many notable award-winning actors to Notre Dame, including James Earl Jones, Claire Bloom, Brian Bedford and Michael York. While teaching in the London Program he brought Sir Anthony Hopkins to his class. Paul loved a long walk on the beach and a warm summer day. He was artistic and athletic and a true Renaissance man. His family, colleagues and students knew him as larger than life, passionate, caring and with a brilliant sense of humor. So many appreciated him and felt the warmth of his love. He will be deeply and dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents John Francis and Ellen Mary “Nell” (Merwin) Rathburn and by all of his 6 siblings: Bob, Joe, Dorothy, Joan, Mary and Sister Rita Rathburn, FSPA. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be February 23 from 2 to 6pm, with a Rosary to be prayed at 2:30pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home South Bend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated February 24 at 9:30am at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, the Rathburn family encourages donations to the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to honor Paul's memory and legacy. Donations can be mailed to Stacy Koebel-Harder, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556, or online via shakespeare.nd.edu. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020