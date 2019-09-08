|
Paul A. Robinson
Jan. 24, 1935 - Sept. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul A. Robinson, 84, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Paul was born January 24, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN, to the late Julius A. and Verna (Melser) Robinson.
Paul is survived by his wife of 30 years, Norma Jean; sons, Martin Robinson, Paul (Anne) Robinson, and Craig Robinson; 4 stepchildren, Rick (Leann) Huff, Dave Huff, Lisa (Greg) Wallace, and Vicky (Dale) St. John; brothers, Jim (Betty) Cripe and John (Tami Jo) Robinson; sisters, Judy (Steve) Lee and Mary Ellen (Kenneth) Leslie; and 12 grandchildren.
Paul was a 1954 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He attended lunch once a month at the Mishawaka F.O.P. with other Mishawaka alumni. Paul served in the Army and was a member of the Carpenters Union. He loved going to the casino, fishing, and playing bingo where he met his wife, Norma Jean. Paul was a big jokester and no one ever knew when he was being serious or playing a joke. He was also a big sports fan. His favorite teams were Notre Dame, Packers, and the Blackhawks.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Northwoods Village for not only giving great kindness and care to Paul, but Norma as well.
As per Paul's wishes there will be no services at this time.
Please make donations to Elara Caring, 2515 N. Bendix Dr. #103, South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019