Paul Boss
Oct. 31, 1931 - March 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul Boss, 88, formerly of Goshen and Kalispell, Montana died Sunday, March 1 at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka.
He was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Kalispell, Montana to John and Ruth (McDonald) Boss.
On Aug. 8, 1952 he married Martha M. Mast in Creston, Montana. She died Dec. 30, 2013.
Survivors include a daughter, Elvira (Kenny) Burke of Mishawaka; a son, Ernest (Cynthia) Boss of Cassopolis, Michigan; and two grandchildren, Adam Boss of Goshen and Kaitlin (Dan) Buzalski of Mishawaka.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Boss, Jr. and Vernon Boss.
Paul had been an active member of Mountainview Mennonite Church, Kalispell, Montana. He was a farm foreman for the State of Montana College Agricultural Experiment Station in Creston, Montana. He also owned and operated a school bus for Flathead High School.
He was a long-time volunteer for the Creston Volunteer Fire Dept., where he served as Fire Marshall. Paul enjoyed puzzles and driving in the mountains.
In 1994 Paul and Martha moved to Greencroft, Goshen to be near family. They attended Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Elkhart. While living at Greencroft Paul volunteered many hours in the maintenance shop.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers at Primrose and the Center for Hospice for the special care given to Paul.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7 from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. Funeral service at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 23786 Sunnyside Ave., Elkhart. Pastors Charlie and Terri Geiser will officiate.
Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Kalispell, Montana at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020