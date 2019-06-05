Paul “Stony” Brook



April 14, 1930 - June 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul "Stony" Brook, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Briarcliff Nursing Facility. Paul was born April 14, 1930 to the late Samuel & Rose (Frank) Brook. On December 29, 1951 Paul married Rita (Rzeszewski) Brook; she preceded him in death October 24, 2001. Left to cherish Paul's memory are his sons, Kenny and Scott Brook; grandchildren, Kandace (Adam) DeMeyer, Ken (Stacey) Brook, Carleigh Brook, and Sophia Brook; great-granddaughters, Ashton Brook, Maddison Brook, Payton DeMeyer, and Rhylann DeMeyer; and daughter-in-law, Heather Brook. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was a dedicated employee at Kuert Concrete for 31 years until retiring in 1994. He was an incredibly hard worker and was always able to provide for him family. Paul loved anything cars -- car shows, NASCAR, drag racing... He was a fan of "real" country music such as Hank, Conway, and Jones. He also enjoyed listening to talk radio, especially Paul Harvey. Visitation for Paul will take place 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and again on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.