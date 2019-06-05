Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Stony" Brook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul "Stony" Brook Obituary
Paul “Stony” Brook

April 14, 1930 - June 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul “Stony” Brook, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Briarcliff Nursing Facility. Paul was born April 14, 1930 to the late Samuel & Rose (Frank) Brook. On December 29, 1951 Paul married Rita (Rzeszewski) Brook; she preceded him in death October 24, 2001. Left to cherish Paul's memory are his sons, Kenny and Scott Brook; grandchildren, Kandace (Adam) DeMeyer, Ken (Stacey) Brook, Carleigh Brook, and Sophia Brook; great-granddaughters, Ashton Brook, Maddison Brook, Payton DeMeyer, and Rhylann DeMeyer; and daughter-in-law, Heather Brook. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was a dedicated employee at Kuert Concrete for 31 years until retiring in 1994. He was an incredibly hard worker and was always able to provide for him family. Paul loved anything cars -- car shows, NASCAR, drag racing... He was a fan of “real” country music such as Hank, Conway, and Jones. He also enjoyed listening to talk radio, especially Paul Harvey. Visitation for Paul will take place 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and again on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now