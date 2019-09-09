Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Paul Coussens


1935 - 2019
Paul Coussens Obituary
Paul Coussens

March 23, 1935 - Sept. 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Coussens died Saturday, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son, Daniel. He is survived by Virginia, his wife of 57 years; two children and their spouses; a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; a great grandchild; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 56405 South Mayflower Road, South Bend at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 11. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care and St. Vincent DePaul.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
