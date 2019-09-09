|
|
Paul Coussens
March 23, 1935 - Sept. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Coussens died Saturday, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son, Daniel. He is survived by Virginia, his wife of 57 years; two children and their spouses; a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; a great grandchild; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 56405 South Mayflower Road, South Bend at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 11. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care and St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019