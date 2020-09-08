Paul D. Clark
Oct. 14, 1942 - Sept. 4, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Paul D. Clark, 77, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Paul was born in LaPorte, Indiana, on October 14, 1942, the only child of Dale and Ethel Mae (Crum) Clark. He was raised in Mishawaka, Indiana and graduated from Mishawaka High School with the Class of ‘60. In 1964, he joined the United States Army Reserve, serving in the Artillery Unit until he was Honorably Discharged in 1970.
In 1965, Paul joined the Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Union #75, retiring in 1999 after 34+ years. He was so proud that both his sons followed in his footsteps in the trade, and there were countless conversations amongst the three of them.
Nearly 52 years ago, he married Mary Kathryn (Riggs) Clark in Saint Matthews Cathedral on September 21, 1968, whom he leaves to cherish his memory along with their children, Tracy L Clark of Edwardsburg, MI, Brian R. Clark (Lisa) of Granger, IN, and daughter-in-law, Rebecca A. Clark of Mishawaka, IN. He also leaves to cherish his memory three grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, and Amber Clark of Mishawaka, IN, all three the apple of his eye. He was preceded in death by his son, David P. Clark, as well as his parents.
Paul treasured his wife and family above all else. He was a fabulous husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Paul was a valued member of the Edwardsburg Conservation Club, and on any given afternoon, he could be found there, doing what he loved most, as well as having great times with those whom he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a talker, and many were drawn to his wisdom on a variety of subjects.
Paul will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530, Msgr. William Schooler, Pastor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass in church from 10:30 to 11:40am. A mask and social distancing are required, please. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family's preferred memorial is the Edwardsburg Conservation Club, 26524 Pine Lake Street, Edwardsburg, MI 49112. To share a remembrance of Paul or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
