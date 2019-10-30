Home

Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
1931 - 2019
Paul D. Platz Obituary
Paul D. Platz

Jan. 13, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Paul Devon Platz, 88 years old, of Edwardsburg and formerly of Elkhart, passed to his rest Oct. 28, 2019 at his home after an illness. He was born Jan. 13, 1931 in Elkhart, the son of Floyd and Louise (Webster) Platz and has lived in the Michiana area all of his life. He served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 in the Korean War. He worked at Adams & Westlake for 29 years, until its closing and he retired from Elkhart Products.

Paul was married on July 17, 1971 to Linda L. Deckman, and she survives with children, Michael (Debra) Platz of Elkhart, Paul D. ‘Chip' (Lois) Platz of Elkhart, Nanette (Tim) Franks of Elkhart, and Zachary (Nancy) Platz of Edwardsburg. There are six grandchildren, Meagan Platz, Joshua Platz, Caleb Platz, Brian Platz, Brett Platz, and Justin Franks, and four great-grandchildren. There is a brother, Raymond Platz of Lakeville and a sister, Betty Platz Walker of South Bend. Family who have preceded in passing are his parents, four brothers, and five sisters.

Paul loved fishing after retirement and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.

Family and friends may gather Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Dan Thomas of the Community Baptist Church officiating. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, with the U.S. Army Honor Guard playing Taps and folding the American Flag. They will be assisted by the local American Legion and VFW conducting the 21 Gun Salute.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
