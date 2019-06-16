Paul David Molden



April 28, 1940 - June 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul “David” Molden, 79, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1940 in LaPorte, IN to the late Carl and Violette (Beckett) Molden. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Ann Szmanda and his brothers, Daniel Molden, Jim Molden, Robert Molden, and Bill Molden. On November 1, 1963, he married Patricia Ann Molden (Horvath), who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Debra Molden of North Las Vegas, NV, Wendy Molden of North Las Vegas, NV and her daughter, Hailey Ann Molden of San Diego, CA, Jeffrey Molden of Houston, TX, and Ricky Molden (Lisa) of Bremen, IN. David worked for AEP as an engineer before retirement. He also served in the U.S. Army. He loved to travel around the United States with his wife and his favorite cat, Peanut, especially to visit with family in Nevada. He was an avid golfer and one of his favorite trips was to the Masters with his wife in 2010. He was an enthusiastic Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. He had numerous hobbies such as spending time in his garage fixing things, watching and listening to the news, doing puzzles, and traveling to California to visit the San Diego and Carlsbad area. As per his wishes, cremation will be in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home Crematory.



David supported numerous charities. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org or to the at www.donatenow.heart.org or to any other . Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019