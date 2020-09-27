Paul E. Crabtree
Jan. 25, 1924 - Sept. 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul Eugene Crabtree, 96 years, 8 months, and 3 days, entered into eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior at 9:30 P.M. on the 24th of September 2020 in his daughter's home in Mishawaka.
Paul entered this life on January 25, 1924 in Stearns, Kentucky, to the late Jess C. and Etta P. Crabtree. He was the fourth of seven children, having two brothers and four sisters.
On December 1, 1946 in Whitley City, Kentucky, Paul married the late Faye Alene Vahle. She was the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Anna (Keeton) Vahle of Stearns, KY. On November 11, 1952 they were blessed with the birth of their only child, a daughter, Paula Joan (Crabtree) Stokes.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula (Morris); two grandsons, Patrick (Heide) and Phillip (Kirsten) Stokes; and two great-granddaughters, MaKenzie and Emilee Stokes. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years; sisters, Canava (Paul) Baker, Mable (Edgar) Adams, Theressa (Harry) Ramsey, and Betty Jane Kahl; and two brothers, Bob (Clarice) Crabtree and Earnest (Pauline) Crabtree.
Paul grew up in Stearns Kentucky, attending public schools in his hometown. He graduated from McCreary County High School in 1943 with perfect attendance. After graduating, he was employed by the Stearns Coal & Lumber Company. His jobs consisted of working in the lumber yard, Store #3 as assistant grocery manager and store manager, funeral home, and finally in the town theater. He resigned from his position in 1954 and moved his family to Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was employed by Balcrank Products as a production supervisor. In 1965, Balcrank merged with Wheelabrator Corporation of Mishawaka, IN. At that time, he relocated his family to Mishawaka, where he continued until 1982 when Wheelabrator relocated the Balcrank division to Weaverville, North Carolina. He continued as a supervisor at Balcrank until his retirement in 1989, whereupon they returned to Mishawaka to be with their daughter and grandson. Paul continued to live in Mishawaka, Indiana, until his death.
Paul was a member of Twin City Baptist Church of Mishawaka, IN. He was a former member of Lakeside Baptist Church of Lakeville, IN, and Lighthouse Baptist Church of South Bend, IN. He was very active in these churches, serving as Deacon, trustee and head usher. He was constantly overseeing and performing repairs around the various churches where he served.
He and his wife loved to travel, seeing a great portion of the United States and Canada. They also enjoyed cruises to the Grand Cayman Islands, Mexico and Hawaii. Paul enjoyed gardening, home repairs, westerns, baseball, and basketball. His favorite baseball team was the Cincinnati Reds, and his favorite basketball team was the University of Kentucky.
He was a proud member of the Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Commissions for Kentucky colonels are given by the governor and the secretary of state to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments, contributions to Kentucky society, remarkable deeds, and outstanding service to a community, state, or the nation.
He loved his family and always put them first, as they well knew. As the patriarch, he was their protector, they felt safe knowing he would be there for them. Always having his family around was very important to him. Paul was a man of honor, trust and integrity to all who knew him. He was well-liked and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him.
Funeral services for Paul will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, October 1 at the funeral home, as well as from 1:00-2:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Paul may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
