Paul E. Gildner



Sept. 10, 1931 - March 31, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul Gildner, 87, of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday, March 31, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Mishawaka, IN on September 10, 1931 to Brady and Laura (Phillips) Gildner. He graduated from Mishawaka High School a member of the Class of 1950. After high school he went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps in the motor transport unit.



In 1953 he married Marilyn Von Gruenigen, the mother of his children.



In 1965 he was remarried to Georgia C. Shafer.



He worked for Edwards Iron Works, A&P as a semi-truck driver, and later retired from Simon Brothers/Clark Food Service in 1993. After retirement Paul volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels for 14 years.



He was a member of the American Legion Post #161 in Mishawaka.



Paul is survived by his wife Georgia, his daughter Deanna (Jim) Alvis of Osceola, his son Greg (Marie) Gildner of Mishawaka, his stepson Henry Shafer and stepdaughter Betty Sherman both of Winter Harbor Maine, his sister Sharon (Glen) Wiseman of South Bend; and 7 grandchildren, Michael, Kari, Brittney, Ashlynn, R.J., Tim, and Kyle. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, 2 grandsons, Joshua Shafer and Brandon Krieger, his brother Richard, and sister Alliene Baker.



Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 4 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka or on Friday, April 5 from 11:00 am until the service at Noon. A service celebrating Paul's life will be held at Noon on Friday, April 5 in the funeral chapel with Reverend Kenneth Mendenhall officiating. Paul will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Michiana Hemotology Oncology and Heartland Hospice. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary