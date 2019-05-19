Paul E. “Buzzy”



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul "Buzzy" Hagedorn, Sr., 82, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend. He was born on April 4, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Albert and Ilba (Cato) Hagedorn and was a lifelong area resident. He met his wife Marjorie when he was 16. They grew up together and she waited for him while he served in the United States Air Force. Upon his return, they were married and remained married for 54 years, before her death on February 19, 2014. In 1953 he played on the Central High School J.V. Basketball team the same year the Varsity Squad won State. Paul worked for 50 years as a Service Tech for Singer General and G.V.W. Tire, before retiring in 2003. He loved to bowl, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren. He had a lot of fun going to his grandchildren's sporting events. Buzzy leaves behind his two daughters, Bonita "Bonnie" (Robert) Wesolowski and Paula Benninghoff, both of South Bend; his sons, Paul E., Jr. (Tammie) Hagedorn of New Carlisle, IN and Rodney G., Sr. (Judy) Hagedorn of South Bend; 10 grandchildren, Brad and Joe Wesolowski, Richard (Jessi) Benninghoff and Heartlyn Klowetter, Taylor and Hunter Hagedorn, DeShay, Auston, Rodney G., Jr. and Alex Hagedorn; three sisters, Ellen (Jack) Loutzenhiser of Osceola, IN and Rosemary Davis and Jackie Brabham, both of South Bend; and by a brother, Edward Hagedorn of South Bend. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Tom Hagedorn. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice and the Infusion Center and the nurses on the 10th floor at Memorial Hospital for all of their care.