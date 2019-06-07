Paul E. Nichols



Sept. 4, 1927 - June 3, 2019



RUSKIN, FL - Paul E. Nichols at age 91 passed on peacefully at home in Ruskin, FL on June 3, 2019. He was born September 4, 1927 to Edward and Emma Nichols in Elkhart, IN. His mother died when he was four years old. He was raised by foster parents, George and Louise Roeder in Wyatt, IN. Some knew him as Bill Roeder. He married his wife, Shirley J. Swartz, on November 24, 1948 and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year. He served in the Army during World War II in Italy and in the Korean War where he became known as Nick. After 33 years he retired from Uniroyal Manufacturing Co. He liked to fish and snowmobile and enjoyed the company of many long-time friends. He is survived by his wife and three children: Jane A. in Ruskin, FL, Penny J. in Highland Ranch, CO, and Robert L. in Edwardsburg, MI. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Jennifer L. in Los Angeles, CA. Matthew W. in IN, and Paul V. in Edwardsburg, MI, and a step-granddaughter, Kimm A. and her family in Louisville, KY. He enjoyed 3 great-grandchildren: Henry H., Isaac M., and Natalie L. Sweitzer all in Los Angeles, CA. Paul was a life time member of the VFW, the American Legion, and Elks. He will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to LifePath Hospice, 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Ste. 104, Sun City Center, FL 33573.