Paul Edward
Nowakowski
Sept. 22, 1945 - Aug. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Edward Nowakowski, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on September 22, 1945 in Rothwell, England, to Stephen and Elsie C. (Palmer) Nowakowski, both of whom preceded him in death.
In April 1996 in South Bend, Paul married the former Deborah Kay Johnston, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 24 years, Paul is survived by his daughter, Jessica (John) Michael of South Bend; stepdaughter, Kristin (O'Dell) Ford of Granger, IN; stepson, Steven (Meghan) Morrison of Hoover, AL; and four grandchildren, Gage Michael of South Bend, Josiah Ford of Granger, Simon Morrison and Hazel Morrison, both of Hoover, AL. Paul is also survived by several extended family members in England, including his Aunt Millie Hanlon. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nowakowski.
Paul retired from NIPSCO after 40 years of service. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Paul enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, taking care of and feeding the birds in his yard, and gardening. He loved planting flowers and enjoyed the quiet peacefulness of maintaining his gardens.
Funeral services for Paul will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Matt Poorman from Cornerstone Vineyard Church in Osceola will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-1:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
