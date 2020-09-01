1/1
Paul Edward Nowakowski
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward

Nowakowski

Sept. 22, 1945 - Aug. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Edward Nowakowski, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on September 22, 1945 in Rothwell, England, to Stephen and Elsie C. (Palmer) Nowakowski, both of whom preceded him in death.

In April 1996 in South Bend, Paul married the former Deborah Kay Johnston, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 24 years, Paul is survived by his daughter, Jessica (John) Michael of South Bend; stepdaughter, Kristin (O'Dell) Ford of Granger, IN; stepson, Steven (Meghan) Morrison of Hoover, AL; and four grandchildren, Gage Michael of South Bend, Josiah Ford of Granger, Simon Morrison and Hazel Morrison, both of Hoover, AL. Paul is also survived by several extended family members in England, including his Aunt Millie Hanlon. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nowakowski.

Paul retired from NIPSCO after 40 years of service. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Paul enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, taking care of and feeding the birds in his yard, and gardening. He loved planting flowers and enjoyed the quiet peacefulness of maintaining his gardens.

Funeral services for Paul will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Matt Poorman from Cornerstone Vineyard Church in Osceola will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-1:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left for the Nowakowski family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved