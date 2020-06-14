Paul F. Conway
Jan. 20, 1926 - June 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul F. Conway, 94, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Paul was born January 20, 1926 in Troy, NY to Michael F. and Eleanore (Murnane) Conway, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 8, 1968 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Paul married the former Emily Marie Marowski, who preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.
Paul is survived by daughter, Megan (Christopher) Hartz of South Bend; son, Paul Michael Conway of South Bend; six grandchildren, Eleanor, Peter, Adam, and Sophia Hartz, and Erin and Sydney Conway, and numerous dear nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by grandson, Joseph Hartz; and brother, Robert Conway.
Paul served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Missouri, including the witnessing of the signing of the Peace Treaty ending World War II and the ship's following celebratory world tour.
Paul was a professor in the College of Business, University of Notre Dame for fifty years (1956-2006). During that time, he spent more than 20 years on the Faculty Senate; he was a member of the Faculty Affairs Committee of the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Board of Athletics. He founded the MBA Inter-University Case Competition and was the faculty sponsor for the Student Investment Fund. He was a founding member of the University Club and served as board chairman for many years. At his retirement party at the Club, Fr. Hesburgh declared that Paul's “blood was in the bricks” of Notre Dame history. An annual Paul F. Conway Award was created to honor the senior that best upheld the ideals of Notre Dame.
Paul lived his faith through numerous roles at Sacred Heart Parish including the parish and finance councils. He had been active in the Urban League of South Bend, was a generous supporter of the arts, and a champion for the underdog. Paul enjoyed talking with former students and colleagues, reminiscing with friends and family, watching the news and sports, solving puzzles and was always up for a good joke, a bad pun, and hearty laugh.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and interment will follow at the mausoleum at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, June 18 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Paul may be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana or South Bend Civic Theater's Education Scholarship Fund.
Live streaming will begin at 9:30am EST. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Paul Conway's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Online condolences may be left for the Conway family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Jan. 20, 1926 - June 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul F. Conway, 94, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Paul was born January 20, 1926 in Troy, NY to Michael F. and Eleanore (Murnane) Conway, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 8, 1968 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Paul married the former Emily Marie Marowski, who preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.
Paul is survived by daughter, Megan (Christopher) Hartz of South Bend; son, Paul Michael Conway of South Bend; six grandchildren, Eleanor, Peter, Adam, and Sophia Hartz, and Erin and Sydney Conway, and numerous dear nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by grandson, Joseph Hartz; and brother, Robert Conway.
Paul served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Missouri, including the witnessing of the signing of the Peace Treaty ending World War II and the ship's following celebratory world tour.
Paul was a professor in the College of Business, University of Notre Dame for fifty years (1956-2006). During that time, he spent more than 20 years on the Faculty Senate; he was a member of the Faculty Affairs Committee of the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Board of Athletics. He founded the MBA Inter-University Case Competition and was the faculty sponsor for the Student Investment Fund. He was a founding member of the University Club and served as board chairman for many years. At his retirement party at the Club, Fr. Hesburgh declared that Paul's “blood was in the bricks” of Notre Dame history. An annual Paul F. Conway Award was created to honor the senior that best upheld the ideals of Notre Dame.
Paul lived his faith through numerous roles at Sacred Heart Parish including the parish and finance councils. He had been active in the Urban League of South Bend, was a generous supporter of the arts, and a champion for the underdog. Paul enjoyed talking with former students and colleagues, reminiscing with friends and family, watching the news and sports, solving puzzles and was always up for a good joke, a bad pun, and hearty laugh.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and interment will follow at the mausoleum at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, June 18 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Paul may be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana or South Bend Civic Theater's Education Scholarship Fund.
Live streaming will begin at 9:30am EST. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Paul Conway's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Online condolences may be left for the Conway family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.