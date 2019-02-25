Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Dover Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul F. Dover Sr. Obituary
Paul F. Dover Sr.

Mar. 13, 1945 - Feb. 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul F. Dover Sr., 73, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on March 13, 1945 in South Bend, IN, to Fred and Irma Dover. On September 15, 1994 he married Doris (Cherry) Dover who survives. Also surviving are two children, Michael (Barb) Erhardt and Christine (Jason) Kuykendoll; granddaughters, Tiffany, Breezy, Mikaela, Jaiden, and Mana; three great-grandsons, Grayson, Jaxson, and Landon; two brothers, Al Dover and Jerry (Joyce) Dover; two brothers-in-law, James Cherry and Bud (Pat) Cherry; three sisters-in-law, Linda McCain, Mary K. (A.D.) Young, and Peggy Dover; along with a very special nephew, Fred Dover. Paul was a barber for over 40 years. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football. He enjoyed talking to all his customers and having coffee with all his buddies, especially his best friend, Bob Stanage. Paul loved to sing and dance. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.