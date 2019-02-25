Paul F. Dover Sr.



Mar. 13, 1945 - Feb. 23, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul F. Dover Sr., 73, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on March 13, 1945 in South Bend, IN, to Fred and Irma Dover. On September 15, 1994 he married Doris (Cherry) Dover who survives. Also surviving are two children, Michael (Barb) Erhardt and Christine (Jason) Kuykendoll; granddaughters, Tiffany, Breezy, Mikaela, Jaiden, and Mana; three great-grandsons, Grayson, Jaxson, and Landon; two brothers, Al Dover and Jerry (Joyce) Dover; two brothers-in-law, James Cherry and Bud (Pat) Cherry; three sisters-in-law, Linda McCain, Mary K. (A.D.) Young, and Peggy Dover; along with a very special nephew, Fred Dover. Paul was a barber for over 40 years. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football. He enjoyed talking to all his customers and having coffee with all his buddies, especially his best friend, Bob Stanage. Paul loved to sing and dance. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary